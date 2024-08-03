Chinese yuan rmb to Canadian dollars today

Convert CNY to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
193.50 cad

¥1.000 CNY = C$0.1935 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19350.1935
Low0.18720.1872
Average0.18920.1890
Change3.29%2.32%
1 CNY to CAD stats

The performance of CNY to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1935 and a 30 day low of 0.1872. This means the 30 day average was 0.1892. The change for CNY to CAD was 3.29.

The performance of CNY to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1935 and a 90 day low of 0.1872. This means the 90 day average was 0.1890. The change for CNY to CAD was 2.32.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Canadian dollars

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Canadian Dollar
1 CNY0.19350 CAD
5 CNY0.96748 CAD
10 CNY1.93495 CAD
20 CNY3.86990 CAD
50 CNY9.67475 CAD
100 CNY19.34950 CAD
250 CNY48.37375 CAD
500 CNY96.74750 CAD
1000 CNY193.49500 CAD
2000 CNY386.99000 CAD
5000 CNY967.47500 CAD
10000 CNY1,934.95000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CAD5.16810 CNY
5 CAD25.84050 CNY
10 CAD51.68100 CNY
20 CAD103.36200 CNY
50 CAD258.40500 CNY
100 CAD516.81000 CNY
250 CAD1,292.02500 CNY
500 CAD2,584.05000 CNY
1000 CAD5,168.10000 CNY
2000 CAD10,336.20000 CNY
5000 CAD25,840.50000 CNY
10000 CAD51,681.00000 CNY