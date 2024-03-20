Chinese yuan rmb to Canadian dollars today

Convert CNY to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
188.78 cad

1.000 CNY = 0.1888 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8231.3590.9220.7881.53483.1991.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6350.172
1 CAD0.7365.75710.6790.581.12961.2280.989
1 EUR1.0848.4821.47310.8551.66390.2011.457

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Canadian Dollar
1 CNY0.18878 CAD
5 CNY0.94389 CAD
10 CNY1.88778 CAD
20 CNY3.77556 CAD
50 CNY9.43890 CAD
100 CNY18.87780 CAD
250 CNY47.19450 CAD
500 CNY94.38900 CAD
1000 CNY188.77800 CAD
2000 CNY377.55600 CAD
5000 CNY943.89000 CAD
10000 CNY1,887.78000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CAD5.29724 CNY
5 CAD26.48620 CNY
10 CAD52.97240 CNY
20 CAD105.94480 CNY
50 CAD264.86200 CNY
100 CAD529.72400 CNY
250 CAD1,324.31000 CNY
500 CAD2,648.62000 CNY
1000 CAD5,297.24000 CNY
2000 CAD10,594.48000 CNY
5000 CAD26,486.20000 CNY
10000 CAD52,972.40000 CNY