US Dollar (USD)

The dollar is the official currency of the United States of America. It is the most exchanged currency in the world, followed by the euro and the Japanese yen. USD is the currency code for the dollar, it’s symbolized by the $ sign, and it’s a fiat currency. The dollar’s conversion factor has 6 significant digits.

Currency name

US Dollar

$

USD exchange rates

 KRW INR JPY CAD EUR GBP CNY MXN
From USD1339.26000 83.02490 151.47500 1.35735 0.92000 0.78595 7.19925 16.80190
To USD0.00075 0.01204 0.00660 0.73673 1.08695 1.27235 0.13890 0.05952

