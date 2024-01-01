US dollars to Macanese patacas today

Convert USD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
8,057.85 mop

1.000 USD = 8.058 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2891.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6851.7271.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0891.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 USD8.05785 MOP
5 USD40.28925 MOP
10 USD80.57850 MOP
20 USD161.15700 MOP
50 USD402.89250 MOP
100 USD805.78500 MOP
250 USD2,014.46250 MOP
500 USD4,028.92500 MOP
1000 USD8,057.85000 MOP
2000 USD16,115.70000 MOP
5000 USD40,289.25000 MOP
10000 USD80,578.50000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / US Dollar
1 MOP0.12410 USD
5 MOP0.62052 USD
10 MOP1.24103 USD
20 MOP2.48206 USD
50 MOP6.20515 USD
100 MOP12.41030 USD
250 MOP31.02575 USD
500 MOP62.05150 USD
1000 MOP124.10300 USD
2000 MOP248.20600 USD
5000 MOP620.51500 USD
10000 MOP1,241.03000 USD