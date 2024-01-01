Bulgarian levs to Macanese patacas today

Convert BGN to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
4,467.91 mop

1.000 BGN = 4.468 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macanese Pataca
1 BGN4.46791 MOP
5 BGN22.33955 MOP
10 BGN44.67910 MOP
20 BGN89.35820 MOP
50 BGN223.39550 MOP
100 BGN446.79100 MOP
250 BGN1,116.97750 MOP
500 BGN2,233.95500 MOP
1000 BGN4,467.91000 MOP
2000 BGN8,935.82000 MOP
5000 BGN22,339.55000 MOP
10000 BGN44,679.10000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bulgarian Lev
1 MOP0.22382 BGN
5 MOP1.11909 BGN
10 MOP2.23818 BGN
20 MOP4.47636 BGN
50 MOP11.19090 BGN
100 MOP22.38180 BGN
250 MOP55.95450 BGN
500 MOP111.90900 BGN
1000 MOP223.81800 BGN
2000 MOP447.63600 BGN
5000 MOP1,119.09000 BGN
10000 MOP2,238.18000 BGN