1,000 sgd
6,149.19 mop

S$1.000 SGD = MOP$6.149 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MOP
1 SGD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.17406.1740
Low6.04985.9185
Average6.11446.0161
Change1.40%3.02%
1 SGD to MOP stats

The performance of SGD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1740 and a 30 day low of 6.0498. This means the 30 day average was 6.1144. The change for SGD to MOP was 1.40.

The performance of SGD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1740 and a 90 day low of 5.9185. This means the 90 day average was 6.0161. The change for SGD to MOP was 3.02.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 SGD6.14919 MOP
5 SGD30.74595 MOP
10 SGD61.49190 MOP
20 SGD122.98380 MOP
50 SGD307.45950 MOP
100 SGD614.91900 MOP
250 SGD1,537.29750 MOP
500 SGD3,074.59500 MOP
1000 SGD6,149.19000 MOP
2000 SGD12,298.38000 MOP
5000 SGD30,745.95000 MOP
10000 SGD61,491.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Singapore Dollar
1 MOP0.16262 SGD
5 MOP0.81311 SGD
10 MOP1.62623 SGD
20 MOP3.25246 SGD
50 MOP8.13115 SGD
100 MOP16.26230 SGD
250 MOP40.65575 SGD
500 MOP81.31150 SGD
1000 MOP162.62300 SGD
2000 MOP325.24600 SGD
5000 MOP813.11500 SGD
10000 MOP1,626.23000 SGD