Indonesian rupiahs to Macanese patacas today

Convert IDR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
512.75 mop

1.000 IDR = 0.0005127 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.660.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.321
1 USD0.9170.783183.111.351.5220.88716.695
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Macanese Pataca
1 IDR0.00051 MOP
5 IDR0.00256 MOP
10 IDR0.00513 MOP
20 IDR0.01025 MOP
50 IDR0.02564 MOP
100 IDR0.05127 MOP
250 IDR0.12819 MOP
500 IDR0.25637 MOP
1000 IDR0.51275 MOP
2000 IDR1.02550 MOP
5000 IDR2.56375 MOP
10000 IDR5.12749 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MOP1,950.27000 IDR
5 MOP9,751.35000 IDR
10 MOP19,502.70000 IDR
20 MOP39,005.40000 IDR
50 MOP97,513.50000 IDR
100 MOP195,027.00000 IDR
250 MOP487,567.50000 IDR
500 MOP975,135.00000 IDR
1000 MOP1,950,270.00000 IDR
2000 MOP3,900,540.00000 IDR
5000 MOP9,751,350.00000 IDR
10000 MOP19,502,700.00000 IDR