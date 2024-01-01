20 Indonesian rupiahs to Macanese patacas

Convert IDR to MOP at the real exchange rate

20 idr
0.01 mop

Rp1.000 IDR = MOP$0.0005174 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
IDR to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 IDR to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change4.27%4.75%
1 IDR to MOP stats

The performance of IDR to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to MOP was 4.27.

The performance of IDR to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to MOP was 4.75.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Macanese Pataca
1 IDR0.00052 MOP
5 IDR0.00259 MOP
10 IDR0.00517 MOP
20 IDR0.01035 MOP
50 IDR0.02587 MOP
100 IDR0.05174 MOP
250 IDR0.12936 MOP
500 IDR0.25871 MOP
1000 IDR0.51742 MOP
2000 IDR1.03484 MOP
5000 IDR2.58710 MOP
10000 IDR5.17420 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MOP1,932.66000 IDR
5 MOP9,663.30000 IDR
10 MOP19,326.60000 IDR
20 MOP38,653.20000 IDR
50 MOP96,633.00000 IDR
100 MOP193,266.00000 IDR
250 MOP483,165.00000 IDR
500 MOP966,330.00000 IDR
1000 MOP1,932,660.00000 IDR
2000 MOP3,865,320.00000 IDR
5000 MOP9,663,300.00000 IDR
10000 MOP19,326,600.00000 IDR