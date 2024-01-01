Israeli new sheqels to Macanese patacas today

Convert ILS to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
2,204.91 mop

1.000 ILS = 2.205 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.7261.4721.6580.96818.216
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7231.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1251.3481.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macanese Pataca
1 ILS2.20491 MOP
5 ILS11.02455 MOP
10 ILS22.04910 MOP
20 ILS44.09820 MOP
50 ILS110.24550 MOP
100 ILS220.49100 MOP
250 ILS551.22750 MOP
500 ILS1,102.45500 MOP
1000 ILS2,204.91000 MOP
2000 ILS4,409.82000 MOP
5000 ILS11,024.55000 MOP
10000 ILS22,049.10000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MOP0.45353 ILS
5 MOP2.26767 ILS
10 MOP4.53533 ILS
20 MOP9.07066 ILS
50 MOP22.67665 ILS
100 MOP45.35330 ILS
250 MOP113.38325 ILS
500 MOP226.76650 ILS
1000 MOP453.53300 ILS
2000 MOP907.06600 ILS
5000 MOP2,267.66500 ILS
10000 MOP4,535.33000 ILS