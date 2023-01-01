2000 Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

2,000 mop
922.25 ils

1.00000 MOP = 0.46113 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MOP0.46113 ILS
5 MOP2.30563 ILS
10 MOP4.61126 ILS
20 MOP9.22252 ILS
50 MOP23.05630 ILS
100 MOP46.11260 ILS
250 MOP115.28150 ILS
500 MOP230.56300 ILS
1000 MOP461.12600 ILS
2000 MOP922.25200 ILS
5000 MOP2305.63000 ILS
10000 MOP4611.26000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macanese Pataca
1 ILS2.16860 MOP
5 ILS10.84300 MOP
10 ILS21.68600 MOP
20 ILS43.37200 MOP
50 ILS108.43000 MOP
100 ILS216.86000 MOP
250 ILS542.15000 MOP
500 ILS1084.30000 MOP
1000 ILS2168.60000 MOP
2000 ILS4337.20000 MOP
5000 ILS10843.00000 MOP
10000 ILS21686.00000 MOP