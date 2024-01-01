Macanese patacas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MOP to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
455.89 aed

1.000 MOP = 0.4559 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Wise

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.87722.610.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,497.9783.0360.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.0410.0090.0870.0160.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MOP0.45589 AED
5 MOP2.27944 AED
10 MOP4.55887 AED
20 MOP9.11774 AED
50 MOP22.79435 AED
100 MOP45.58870 AED
250 MOP113.97175 AED
500 MOP227.94350 AED
1000 MOP455.88700 AED
2000 MOP911.77400 AED
5000 MOP2,279.43500 AED
10000 MOP4,558.87000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 AED2.19353 MOP
5 AED10.96765 MOP
10 AED21.93530 MOP
20 AED43.87060 MOP
50 AED109.67650 MOP
100 AED219.35300 MOP
250 AED548.38250 MOP
500 AED1,096.76500 MOP
1000 AED2,193.53000 MOP
2000 AED4,387.06000 MOP
5000 AED10,967.65000 MOP
10000 AED21,935.30000 MOP