Macanese patacas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MOP to AED at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = د.إ0.4582 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
MOP to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 MOP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45900.4594
Low0.45800.4571
Average0.45860.4583
Change-0.14%0.17%
1 MOP to AED stats

The performance of MOP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4590 and a 30 day low of 0.4580. This means the 30 day average was 0.4586. The change for MOP to AED was -0.14.

The performance of MOP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4594 and a 90 day low of 0.4571. This means the 90 day average was 0.4583. The change for MOP to AED was 0.17.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MOP0.45817 AED
5 MOP2.29086 AED
10 MOP4.58171 AED
20 MOP9.16342 AED
50 MOP22.90855 AED
100 MOP45.81710 AED
250 MOP114.54275 AED
500 MOP229.08550 AED
1000 MOP458.17100 AED
2000 MOP916.34200 AED
5000 MOP2,290.85500 AED
10000 MOP4,581.71000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 AED2.18259 MOP
5 AED10.91295 MOP
10 AED21.82590 MOP
20 AED43.65180 MOP
50 AED109.12950 MOP
100 AED218.25900 MOP
250 AED545.64750 MOP
500 AED1,091.29500 MOP
1000 AED2,182.59000 MOP
2000 AED4,365.18000 MOP
5000 AED10,912.95000 MOP
10000 AED21,825.90000 MOP