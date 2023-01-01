10 thousand Macanese patacas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MOP to AED at the real exchange rate

10000 mop
4550.86 aed

1.00000 MOP = 0.45509 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36 UTC
MOP to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MOP0.45509 AED
5 MOP2.27543 AED
10 MOP4.55086 AED
20 MOP9.10172 AED
50 MOP22.75430 AED
100 MOP45.50860 AED
250 MOP113.77150 AED
500 MOP227.54300 AED
1000 MOP455.08600 AED
2000 MOP910.17200 AED
5000 MOP2275.43000 AED
10000 MOP4550.86000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 AED2.19739 MOP
5 AED10.98695 MOP
10 AED21.97390 MOP
20 AED43.94780 MOP
50 AED109.86950 MOP
100 AED219.73900 MOP
250 AED549.34750 MOP
500 AED1098.69500 MOP
1000 AED2197.39000 MOP
2000 AED4394.78000 MOP
5000 AED10986.95000 MOP
10000 AED21973.90000 MOP