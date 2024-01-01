Nigerian nairas to US dollars today

Convert NGN to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
0.63 usd

₦1.000 NGN = $0.0006280 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0007
Change-3.75%-12.94%
View full history

1 NGN to USD stats

The performance of NGN to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to USD was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for NGN to USD was -12.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / US Dollar
1 NGN0.00063 USD
5 NGN0.00314 USD
10 NGN0.00628 USD
20 NGN0.01256 USD
50 NGN0.03140 USD
100 NGN0.06280 USD
250 NGN0.15701 USD
500 NGN0.31401 USD
1000 NGN0.62803 USD
2000 NGN1.25605 USD
5000 NGN3.14013 USD
10000 NGN6.28025 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 USD1,592.29000 NGN
5 USD7,961.45000 NGN
10 USD15,922.90000 NGN
20 USD31,845.80000 NGN
50 USD79,614.50000 NGN
100 USD159,229.00000 NGN
250 USD398,072.50000 NGN
500 USD796,145.00000 NGN
1000 USD1,592,290.00000 NGN
2000 USD3,184,580.00000 NGN
5000 USD7,961,450.00000 NGN
10000 USD15,922,900.00000 NGN