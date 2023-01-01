10 Nigerian nairas to US dollars

Convert NGN to USD at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
0.01 usd

1.00000 NGN = 0.00131 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NGN to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.052287.59821.443411.660540.963218.8535
1GBP1.156211.2166101.2851.668931.919991.1136521.7993
1USD0.95040.821963183.25241.37181.578160.915417.9182
1INR0.01141580.009873140.012011710.01647760.01895630.01099550.215227

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / US Dollar
1 NGN0.00131 USD
5 NGN0.00653 USD
10 NGN0.01305 USD
20 NGN0.02610 USD
50 NGN0.06525 USD
100 NGN0.13050 USD
250 NGN0.32626 USD
500 NGN0.65252 USD
1000 NGN1.30504 USD
2000 NGN2.61008 USD
5000 NGN6.52520 USD
10000 NGN13.05040 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 USD766.26100 NGN
5 USD3831.30500 NGN
10 USD7662.61000 NGN
20 USD15325.22000 NGN
50 USD38313.05000 NGN
100 USD76626.10000 NGN
250 USD191565.25000 NGN
500 USD383130.50000 NGN
1000 USD766261.00000 NGN
2000 USD1532522.00000 NGN
5000 USD3831305.00000 NGN
10000 USD7662610.00000 NGN