Nigerian nairas to Indian rupees today

Convert NGN to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
52.63 inr

₦1.000 NGN = ₹0.05263 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05460.0624
Low0.05040.0504
Average0.05240.0551
Change-3.37%-12.60%
1 NGN to INR stats

The performance of NGN to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0546 and a 30 day low of 0.0504. This means the 30 day average was 0.0524. The change for NGN to INR was -3.37.

The performance of NGN to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0624 and a 90 day low of 0.0504. This means the 90 day average was 0.0551. The change for NGN to INR was -12.60.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indian Rupee
1 NGN0.05263 INR
5 NGN0.26315 INR
10 NGN0.52629 INR
20 NGN1.05258 INR
50 NGN2.63146 INR
100 NGN5.26291 INR
250 NGN13.15728 INR
500 NGN26.31455 INR
1000 NGN52.62910 INR
2000 NGN105.25820 INR
5000 NGN263.14550 INR
10000 NGN526.29100 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 INR19.00090 NGN
5 INR95.00450 NGN
10 INR190.00900 NGN
20 INR380.01800 NGN
50 INR950.04500 NGN
100 INR1,900.09000 NGN
250 INR4,750.22500 NGN
300 INR5,700.27000 NGN
500 INR9,500.45000 NGN
600 INR11,400.54000 NGN
1000 INR19,000.90000 NGN
2000 INR38,001.80000 NGN
5000 INR95,004.50000 NGN
10000 INR190,009.00000 NGN
25000 INR475,022.50000 NGN
50000 INR950,045.00000 NGN
100000 INR1,900,090.00000 NGN
1000000 INR19,000,900.00000 NGN
1000000000 INR19,000,900,000.00000 NGN