1,000 eur
146,520 dzd

€1.000 EUR = دج146.5 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High146.9760146.9760
Low145.0670143.6840
Average145.8603145.3031
Change1.00%1.48%
1 EUR to DZD stats

The performance of EUR to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 146.9760 and a 30 day low of 145.0670. This means the 30 day average was 145.8603. The change for EUR to DZD was 1.00.

The performance of EUR to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 146.9760 and a 90 day low of 143.6840. This means the 90 day average was 145.3031. The change for EUR to DZD was 1.48.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Algerian Dinar
1 EUR146.52000 DZD
5 EUR732.60000 DZD
10 EUR1,465.20000 DZD
20 EUR2,930.40000 DZD
50 EUR7,326.00000 DZD
100 EUR14,652.00000 DZD
250 EUR36,630.00000 DZD
500 EUR73,260.00000 DZD
1000 EUR146,520.00000 DZD
2000 EUR293,040.00000 DZD
5000 EUR732,600.00000 DZD
10000 EUR1,465,200.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Euro
1 DZD0.00682 EUR
5 DZD0.03412 EUR
10 DZD0.06825 EUR
20 DZD0.13650 EUR
50 DZD0.34125 EUR
100 DZD0.68250 EUR
250 DZD1.70625 EUR
500 DZD3.41250 EUR
1000 DZD6.82499 EUR
2000 DZD13.64998 EUR
5000 DZD34.12495 EUR
10000 DZD68.24990 EUR