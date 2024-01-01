Japanese yen to Algerian dinars today

Convert JPY to DZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
9,164.88 dzd

¥1.000 JPY = دج0.9165 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91650.9165
Low0.83170.8314
Average0.86140.8563
Change9.69%5.17%
View full history

1 JPY to DZD stats

The performance of JPY to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9165 and a 30 day low of 0.8317. This means the 30 day average was 0.8614. The change for JPY to DZD was 9.69.

The performance of JPY to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9165 and a 90 day low of 0.8314. This means the 90 day average was 0.8563. The change for JPY to DZD was 5.17.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Algerian Dinar
100 JPY91.64880 DZD
1000 JPY916.48800 DZD
1500 JPY1,374.73200 DZD
2000 JPY1,832.97600 DZD
3000 JPY2,749.46400 DZD
5000 JPY4,582.44000 DZD
5400 JPY4,949.03520 DZD
10000 JPY9,164.88000 DZD
15000 JPY13,747.32000 DZD
20000 JPY18,329.76000 DZD
25000 JPY22,912.20000 DZD
30000 JPY27,494.64000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 DZD1.09112 JPY
5 DZD5.45560 JPY
10 DZD10.91120 JPY
20 DZD21.82240 JPY
50 DZD54.55600 JPY
100 DZD109.11200 JPY
250 DZD272.78000 JPY
500 DZD545.56000 JPY
1000 DZD1,091.12000 JPY
2000 DZD2,182.24000 JPY
5000 DZD5,455.60000 JPY
10000 DZD10,911.20000 JPY