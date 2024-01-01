Japanese yen to Algerian dinars today
Convert JPY to DZD at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to DZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9165
|0.9165
|Low
|0.8317
|0.8314
|Average
|0.8614
|0.8563
|Change
|9.69%
|5.17%
1 JPY to DZD stats
The performance of JPY to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9165 and a 30 day low of 0.8317. This means the 30 day average was 0.8614. The change for JPY to DZD was 9.69.
The performance of JPY to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9165 and a 90 day low of 0.8314. This means the 90 day average was 0.8563. The change for JPY to DZD was 5.17.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Algerian Dinar
|100 JPY
|91.64880 DZD
|1000 JPY
|916.48800 DZD
|1500 JPY
|1,374.73200 DZD
|2000 JPY
|1,832.97600 DZD
|3000 JPY
|2,749.46400 DZD
|5000 JPY
|4,582.44000 DZD
|5400 JPY
|4,949.03520 DZD
|10000 JPY
|9,164.88000 DZD
|15000 JPY
|13,747.32000 DZD
|20000 JPY
|18,329.76000 DZD
|25000 JPY
|22,912.20000 DZD
|30000 JPY
|27,494.64000 DZD