R$1.000 BRL = دج23.06 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 BRL to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.524124.4200
Low22.691922.6919
Average23.164923.6764
Change-1.57%-3.72%
1 BRL to DZD stats

The performance of BRL to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.5241 and a 30 day low of 22.6919. This means the 30 day average was 23.1649. The change for BRL to DZD was -1.57.

The performance of BRL to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4200 and a 90 day low of 22.6919. This means the 90 day average was 23.6764. The change for BRL to DZD was -3.72.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.312
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.7711.9441.12125.53
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.127
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Algerian Dinar
1 BRL23.05850 DZD
5 BRL115.29250 DZD
10 BRL230.58500 DZD
20 BRL461.17000 DZD
50 BRL1,152.92500 DZD
100 BRL2,305.85000 DZD
250 BRL5,764.62500 DZD
500 BRL11,529.25000 DZD
1000 BRL23,058.50000 DZD
2000 BRL46,117.00000 DZD
5000 BRL115,292.50000 DZD
10000 BRL230,585.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 DZD0.04337 BRL
5 DZD0.21684 BRL
10 DZD0.43368 BRL
20 DZD0.86736 BRL
50 DZD2.16840 BRL
100 DZD4.33680 BRL
250 DZD10.84200 BRL
500 DZD21.68400 BRL
1000 DZD43.36800 BRL
2000 DZD86.73600 BRL
5000 DZD216.84000 BRL
10000 DZD433.68000 BRL