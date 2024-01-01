Turkish liras to Algerian dinars today

Convert TRY to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,042.72 dzd

TL1.000 TRY = دج4.043 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.11644.1809
Low4.04234.0423
Average4.07184.1193
Change-1.79%-2.96%
1 TRY to DZD stats

The performance of TRY to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1164 and a 30 day low of 4.0423. This means the 30 day average was 4.0718. The change for TRY to DZD was -1.79.

The performance of TRY to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1809 and a 90 day low of 4.0423. This means the 90 day average was 4.1193. The change for TRY to DZD was -2.96.

How to convert Turkish liras to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Algerian Dinar
1 TRY4.04272 DZD
5 TRY20.21360 DZD
10 TRY40.42720 DZD
20 TRY80.85440 DZD
50 TRY202.13600 DZD
100 TRY404.27200 DZD
250 TRY1,010.68000 DZD
500 TRY2,021.36000 DZD
1000 TRY4,042.72000 DZD
2000 TRY8,085.44000 DZD
5000 TRY20,213.60000 DZD
10000 TRY40,427.20000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 DZD0.24736 TRY
5 DZD1.23679 TRY
10 DZD2.47358 TRY
20 DZD4.94716 TRY
50 DZD12.36790 TRY
100 DZD24.73580 TRY
250 DZD61.83950 TRY
500 DZD123.67900 TRY
1000 DZD247.35800 TRY
2000 DZD494.71600 TRY
5000 DZD1,236.79000 TRY
10000 DZD2,473.58000 TRY