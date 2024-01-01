Swedish kronor to Algerian dinars today

Convert SEK to DZD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = دج12.10 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
SEK to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 SEK to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.627213.1763
Low12.103912.1039
Average12.369712.7335
Change-4.14%-8.01%
1 SEK to DZD stats

The performance of SEK to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.6272 and a 30 day low of 12.1039. This means the 30 day average was 12.3697. The change for SEK to DZD was -4.14.

The performance of SEK to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1763 and a 90 day low of 12.1039. This means the 90 day average was 12.7335. The change for SEK to DZD was -8.01.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Algerian Dinar
1 SEK12.10330 DZD
5 SEK60.51650 DZD
10 SEK121.03300 DZD
20 SEK242.06600 DZD
50 SEK605.16500 DZD
100 SEK1,210.33000 DZD
250 SEK3,025.82500 DZD
500 SEK6,051.65000 DZD
1000 SEK12,103.30000 DZD
2000 SEK24,206.60000 DZD
5000 SEK60,516.50000 DZD
10000 SEK121,033.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 DZD0.08262 SEK
5 DZD0.41311 SEK
10 DZD0.82622 SEK
20 DZD1.65244 SEK
50 DZD4.13111 SEK
100 DZD8.26221 SEK
250 DZD20.65553 SEK
500 DZD41.31105 SEK
1000 DZD82.62210 SEK
2000 DZD165.24420 SEK
5000 DZD413.11050 SEK
10000 DZD826.22100 SEK