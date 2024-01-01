10 thousand Swedish kronor to Algerian dinars

Convert SEK to DZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 sek
129,547.00 dzd

1.00000 SEK = 12.95470 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8563951.080789.56921.461381.649920.95280518.4508
1 GBP1.1676911.2619104.5871.70641.926561.1125821.5444
1 USD0.925350.792456182.88071.352251.526720.8816517.073
1 INR0.01116460.00956140.012065510.01631560.01842070.01063760.205995

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Algerian Dinar
1 SEK12.95470 DZD
5 SEK64.77350 DZD
10 SEK129.54700 DZD
20 SEK259.09400 DZD
50 SEK647.73500 DZD
100 SEK1295.47000 DZD
250 SEK3238.67500 DZD
500 SEK6477.35000 DZD
1000 SEK12954.70000 DZD
2000 SEK25909.40000 DZD
5000 SEK64773.50000 DZD
10000 SEK129547.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 DZD0.07719 SEK
5 DZD0.38596 SEK
10 DZD0.77192 SEK
20 DZD1.54384 SEK
50 DZD3.85961 SEK
100 DZD7.71921 SEK
250 DZD19.29802 SEK
500 DZD38.59605 SEK
1000 DZD77.19210 SEK
2000 DZD154.38420 SEK
5000 DZD385.96050 SEK
10000 DZD771.92100 SEK