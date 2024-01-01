Chinese yuan rmb to Algerian dinars today

Convert CNY to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
18,731.30 dzd

¥1.000 CNY = دج18.73 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.731318.7313
Low18.447418.4474
Average18.506318.5389
Change1.46%1.04%
1 CNY to DZD stats

The performance of CNY to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.7313 and a 30 day low of 18.4474. This means the 30 day average was 18.5063. The change for CNY to DZD was 1.46.

The performance of CNY to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.7313 and a 90 day low of 18.4474. This means the 90 day average was 18.5389. The change for CNY to DZD was 1.04.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Algerian Dinar
1 CNY18.73130 DZD
5 CNY93.65650 DZD
10 CNY187.31300 DZD
20 CNY374.62600 DZD
50 CNY936.56500 DZD
100 CNY1,873.13000 DZD
250 CNY4,682.82500 DZD
500 CNY9,365.65000 DZD
1000 CNY18,731.30000 DZD
2000 CNY37,462.60000 DZD
5000 CNY93,656.50000 DZD
10000 CNY187,313.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DZD0.05339 CNY
5 DZD0.26693 CNY
10 DZD0.53387 CNY
20 DZD1.06773 CNY
50 DZD2.66933 CNY
100 DZD5.33866 CNY
250 DZD13.34665 CNY
500 DZD26.69330 CNY
1000 DZD53.38660 CNY
2000 DZD106.77320 CNY
5000 DZD266.93300 CNY
10000 DZD533.86600 CNY