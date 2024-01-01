Chinese yuan rmb to Algerian dinars today

Convert CNY to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
18,688.70 dzd

1.000 CNY = 18.69 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Algerian Dinar
1 CNY18.68870 DZD
5 CNY93.44350 DZD
10 CNY186.88700 DZD
20 CNY373.77400 DZD
50 CNY934.43500 DZD
100 CNY1,868.87000 DZD
250 CNY4,672.17500 DZD
500 CNY9,344.35000 DZD
1000 CNY18,688.70000 DZD
2000 CNY37,377.40000 DZD
5000 CNY93,443.50000 DZD
10000 CNY186,887.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DZD0.05351 CNY
5 DZD0.26754 CNY
10 DZD0.53508 CNY
20 DZD1.07017 CNY
50 DZD2.67542 CNY
100 DZD5.35083 CNY
250 DZD13.37708 CNY
500 DZD26.75415 CNY
1000 DZD53.50830 CNY
2000 DZD107.01660 CNY
5000 DZD267.54150 CNY
10000 DZD535.08300 CNY