Indonesian rupiahs to Algerian dinars today

Convert IDR to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
8,548.58 dzd

1.000 IDR = 0.008549 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6761.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1961.7241.9431.13221.322
1 USD0.9170.783183.1091.3491.520.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Algerian Dinar
1 IDR0.00855 DZD
5 IDR0.04274 DZD
10 IDR0.08549 DZD
20 IDR0.17097 DZD
50 IDR0.42743 DZD
100 IDR0.85486 DZD
250 IDR2.13715 DZD
500 IDR4.27429 DZD
1000 IDR8.54858 DZD
2000 IDR17.09716 DZD
5000 IDR42.74290 DZD
10000 IDR85.48580 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DZD116.97800 IDR
5 DZD584.89000 IDR
10 DZD1,169.78000 IDR
20 DZD2,339.56000 IDR
50 DZD5,848.90000 IDR
100 DZD11,697.80000 IDR
250 DZD29,244.50000 IDR
500 DZD58,489.00000 IDR
1000 DZD116,978.00000 IDR
2000 DZD233,956.00000 IDR
5000 DZD584,890.00000 IDR
10000 DZD1,169,780.00000 IDR