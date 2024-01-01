10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Algerian dinars

Convert IDR to DZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 idr
85.78 dzd

Rp1.000 IDR = دج0.008578 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
IDR to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 IDR to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00870.0087
Low0.00830.0082
Average0.00850.0084
Change3.47%4.04%
1 IDR to DZD stats

The performance of IDR to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0087 and a 30 day low of 0.0083. This means the 30 day average was 0.0085. The change for IDR to DZD was 3.47.

The performance of IDR to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0087 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for IDR to DZD was 4.04.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Algerian Dinar
1 IDR0.00858 DZD
5 IDR0.04289 DZD
10 IDR0.08578 DZD
20 IDR0.17155 DZD
50 IDR0.42888 DZD
100 IDR0.85776 DZD
250 IDR2.14440 DZD
500 IDR4.28879 DZD
1000 IDR8.57758 DZD
2000 IDR17.15516 DZD
5000 IDR42.88790 DZD
10000 IDR85.77580 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DZD116.58300 IDR
5 DZD582.91500 IDR
10 DZD1,165.83000 IDR
20 DZD2,331.66000 IDR
50 DZD5,829.15000 IDR
100 DZD11,658.30000 IDR
250 DZD29,145.75000 IDR
500 DZD58,291.50000 IDR
1000 DZD116,583.00000 IDR
2000 DZD233,166.00000 IDR
5000 DZD582,915.00000 IDR
10000 DZD1,165,830.00000 IDR