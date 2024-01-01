Bulgarian levs to Algerian dinars today

Convert BGN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
74,632.70 dzd

1.000 BGN = 74.63 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN74.63270 DZD
5 BGN373.16350 DZD
10 BGN746.32700 DZD
20 BGN1,492.65400 DZD
50 BGN3,731.63500 DZD
100 BGN7,463.27000 DZD
250 BGN18,658.17500 DZD
500 BGN37,316.35000 DZD
1000 BGN74,632.70000 DZD
2000 BGN149,265.40000 DZD
5000 BGN373,163.50000 DZD
10000 BGN746,327.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01340 BGN
5 DZD0.06700 BGN
10 DZD0.13399 BGN
20 DZD0.26798 BGN
50 DZD0.66995 BGN
100 DZD1.33990 BGN
250 DZD3.34975 BGN
500 DZD6.69950 BGN
1000 DZD13.39900 BGN
2000 DZD26.79800 BGN
5000 DZD66.99500 BGN
10000 DZD133.99000 BGN