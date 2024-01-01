1 Bulgarian lev to Algerian dinars
Convert BGN to DZD at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to DZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|75.3676
|75.3676
|Low
|74.1868
|73.4514
|Average
|74.7232
|74.3677
|Change
|0.78%
|1.39%
1 BGN to DZD stats
The performance of BGN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.3676 and a 30 day low of 74.1868. This means the 30 day average was 74.7232. The change for BGN to DZD was 0.78.
The performance of BGN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.3676 and a 90 day low of 73.4514. This means the 90 day average was 74.3677. The change for BGN to DZD was 1.39.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
|1 BGN
|74.99930 DZD
|5 BGN
|374.99650 DZD
|10 BGN
|749.99300 DZD
|20 BGN
|1,499.98600 DZD
|50 BGN
|3,749.96500 DZD
|100 BGN
|7,499.93000 DZD
|250 BGN
|18,749.82500 DZD
|500 BGN
|37,499.65000 DZD
|1000 BGN
|74,999.30000 DZD
|2000 BGN
|149,998.60000 DZD
|5000 BGN
|374,996.50000 DZD
|10000 BGN
|749,993.00000 DZD