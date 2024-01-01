1 Bulgarian lev to Algerian dinars

Convert BGN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
75.00 dzd

лв1.000 BGN = دج75.00 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High75.367675.3676
Low74.186873.4514
Average74.723274.3677
Change0.78%1.39%
View full history

1 BGN to DZD stats

The performance of BGN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.3676 and a 30 day low of 74.1868. This means the 30 day average was 74.7232. The change for BGN to DZD was 0.78.

The performance of BGN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.3676 and a 90 day low of 73.4514. This means the 90 day average was 74.3677. The change for BGN to DZD was 1.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3240.78418.325
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4460.85620.006
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9120.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9650.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN74.99930 DZD
5 BGN374.99650 DZD
10 BGN749.99300 DZD
20 BGN1,499.98600 DZD
50 BGN3,749.96500 DZD
100 BGN7,499.93000 DZD
250 BGN18,749.82500 DZD
500 BGN37,499.65000 DZD
1000 BGN74,999.30000 DZD
2000 BGN149,998.60000 DZD
5000 BGN374,996.50000 DZD
10000 BGN749,993.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01333 BGN
5 DZD0.06667 BGN
10 DZD0.13334 BGN
20 DZD0.26667 BGN
50 DZD0.66668 BGN
100 DZD1.33335 BGN
250 DZD3.33337 BGN
500 DZD6.66675 BGN
1000 DZD13.33350 BGN
2000 DZD26.66700 BGN
5000 DZD66.66750 BGN
10000 DZD133.33500 BGN