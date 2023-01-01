500 Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert DZD to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
6.67 bgn

1.00000 DZD = 0.01334 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
How to convert Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01334 BGN
5 DZD0.06672 BGN
10 DZD0.13344 BGN
20 DZD0.26689 BGN
50 DZD0.66722 BGN
100 DZD1.33444 BGN
250 DZD3.33610 BGN
500 DZD6.67220 BGN
1000 DZD13.34440 BGN
2000 DZD26.68880 BGN
5000 DZD66.72200 BGN
10000 DZD133.44400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN74.93800 DZD
5 BGN374.69000 DZD
10 BGN749.38000 DZD
20 BGN1498.76000 DZD
50 BGN3746.90000 DZD
100 BGN7493.80000 DZD
250 BGN18734.50000 DZD
500 BGN37469.00000 DZD
1000 BGN74938.00000 DZD
2000 BGN149876.00000 DZD
5000 BGN374690.00000 DZD
10000 BGN749380.00000 DZD