Japanese yen to Bulgarian levs today

Convert JPY to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
118.40 bgn

1.000 JPY = 0.01184 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bulgarian Lev
100 JPY1.18397 BGN
1000 JPY11.83970 BGN
1500 JPY17.75955 BGN
2000 JPY23.67940 BGN
3000 JPY35.51910 BGN
5000 JPY59.19850 BGN
5400 JPY63.93438 BGN
10000 JPY118.39700 BGN
15000 JPY177.59550 BGN
20000 JPY236.79400 BGN
25000 JPY295.99250 BGN
30000 JPY355.19100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
1 BGN84.46180 JPY
5 BGN422.30900 JPY
10 BGN844.61800 JPY
20 BGN1,689.23600 JPY
50 BGN4,223.09000 JPY
100 BGN8,446.18000 JPY
250 BGN21,115.45000 JPY
500 BGN42,230.90000 JPY
1000 BGN84,461.80000 JPY
2000 BGN168,923.60000 JPY
5000 BGN422,309.00000 JPY
10000 BGN844,618.00000 JPY