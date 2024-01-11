일본 엔 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 JPY → BGN 변환

10000 jpy
122.53 bgn

1.00000 JPY = 0.01225 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:18
환율 일본 엔 / 불가리아 레프
100 JPY1.22530 BGN
1000 JPY12.25300 BGN
1500 JPY18.37950 BGN
2000 JPY24.50600 BGN
3000 JPY36.75900 BGN
5000 JPY61.26500 BGN
5400 JPY66.16620 BGN
10000 JPY122.53000 BGN
15000 JPY183.79500 BGN
20000 JPY245.06000 BGN
25000 JPY306.32500 BGN
30000 JPY367.59000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 일본 엔
1 BGN81.61260 JPY
5 BGN408.06300 JPY
10 BGN816.12600 JPY
20 BGN1632.25200 JPY
50 BGN4080.63000 JPY
100 BGN8161.26000 JPY
250 BGN20403.15000 JPY
500 BGN40806.30000 JPY
1000 BGN81612.60000 JPY
2000 BGN163225.20000 JPY
5000 BGN408063.00000 JPY
10000 BGN816126.00000 JPY