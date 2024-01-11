이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 ILS → BGN 변환

1000 ils
475.24 bgn

1.00000 ILS = 0.47524 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860191.0984591.12411.467251.634960.9328918.6361
1 GBP1.1625311.27705105.941.705821.90081.0845221.6662
1 USD0.910350.783055182.9571.335751.488430.8492516.9658
1 INR0.0109740.009439280.012054410.01610170.01794220.01023720.204513

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 불가리아 레프
1 ILS0.47524 BGN
5 ILS2.37619 BGN
10 ILS4.75238 BGN
20 ILS9.50476 BGN
50 ILS23.76190 BGN
100 ILS47.52380 BGN
250 ILS118.80950 BGN
500 ILS237.61900 BGN
1000 ILS475.23800 BGN
2000 ILS950.47600 BGN
5000 ILS2376.19000 BGN
10000 ILS4752.38000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 BGN2.10421 ILS
5 BGN10.52105 ILS
10 BGN21.04210 ILS
20 BGN42.08420 ILS
50 BGN105.21050 ILS
100 BGN210.42100 ILS
250 BGN526.05250 ILS
500 BGN1052.10500 ILS
1000 BGN2104.21000 ILS
2000 BGN4208.42000 ILS
5000 BGN10521.05000 ILS
10000 BGN21042.10000 ILS