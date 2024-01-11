덴마크 크로네 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 DKK → BGN 변환

1,000 dkk
262.29 bgn

1.00000 DKK = 0.26229 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 덴마크 크로네 / 불가리아 레프
1 DKK0.26229 BGN
5 DKK1.31143 BGN
10 DKK2.62286 BGN
20 DKK5.24572 BGN
50 DKK13.11430 BGN
100 DKK26.22860 BGN
250 DKK65.57150 BGN
500 DKK131.14300 BGN
1000 DKK262.28600 BGN
2000 DKK524.57200 BGN
5000 DKK1311.43000 BGN
10000 DKK2622.86000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 덴마크 크로네
1 BGN3.81263 DKK
5 BGN19.06315 DKK
10 BGN38.12630 DKK
20 BGN76.25260 DKK
50 BGN190.63150 DKK
100 BGN381.26300 DKK
250 BGN953.15750 DKK
500 BGN1906.31500 DKK
1000 BGN3812.63000 DKK
2000 BGN7625.26000 DKK
5000 BGN19063.15000 DKK
10000 BGN38126.30000 DKK