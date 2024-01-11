체코 코루나 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 CZK → BGN 변환

10000 czk
795.99 bgn

1.00000 CZK = 0.07960 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 체코 코루나 / 불가리아 레프
1 CZK0.07960 BGN
5 CZK0.39799 BGN
10 CZK0.79599 BGN
20 CZK1.59197 BGN
50 CZK3.97993 BGN
100 CZK7.95987 BGN
250 CZK19.89967 BGN
500 CZK39.79935 BGN
1000 CZK79.59870 BGN
2000 CZK159.19740 BGN
5000 CZK397.99350 BGN
10000 CZK795.98700 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 체코 코루나
1 BGN12.56300 CZK
5 BGN62.81500 CZK
10 BGN125.63000 CZK
20 BGN251.26000 CZK
50 BGN628.15000 CZK
100 BGN1256.30000 CZK
250 BGN3140.75000 CZK
500 BGN6281.50000 CZK
1000 BGN12563.00000 CZK
2000 BGN25126.00000 CZK
5000 BGN62815.00000 CZK
10000 BGN125630.00000 CZK