폴란드 즈워티 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 PLN → BGN 변환

1000 pln
448.97 bgn

1.00000 PLN = 0.44897 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
폴란드 즈워티 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 불가리아 레프
1 PLN0.44897 BGN
5 PLN2.24486 BGN
10 PLN4.48971 BGN
20 PLN8.97942 BGN
50 PLN22.44855 BGN
100 PLN44.89710 BGN
250 PLN112.24275 BGN
500 PLN224.48550 BGN
1000 PLN448.97100 BGN
2000 PLN897.94200 BGN
5000 PLN2244.85500 BGN
10000 PLN4489.71000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 BGN2.22732 PLN
5 BGN11.13660 PLN
10 BGN22.27320 PLN
20 BGN44.54640 PLN
50 BGN111.36600 PLN
100 BGN222.73200 PLN
250 BGN556.83000 PLN
500 BGN1113.66000 PLN
1000 BGN2227.32000 PLN
2000 BGN4454.64000 PLN
5000 BGN11136.60000 PLN
10000 BGN22273.20000 PLN