Polish zloty to Bulgarian levs today

Convert PLN to BGN at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = лв0.4502 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
PLN to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 PLN to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46000.4600
Low0.45020.4502
Average0.45500.4560
Change-2.12%-1.61%
1 PLN to BGN stats

The performance of PLN to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4600 and a 30 day low of 0.4502. This means the 30 day average was 0.4550. The change for PLN to BGN was -2.12.

The performance of PLN to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4600 and a 90 day low of 0.4502. This means the 90 day average was 0.4560. The change for PLN to BGN was -1.61.

How to convert Polish zloty to Bulgarian levs

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bulgarian Lev
1 PLN0.45024 BGN
5 PLN2.25121 BGN
10 PLN4.50241 BGN
20 PLN9.00482 BGN
50 PLN22.51205 BGN
100 PLN45.02410 BGN
250 PLN112.56025 BGN
500 PLN225.12050 BGN
1000 PLN450.24100 BGN
2000 PLN900.48200 BGN
5000 PLN2,251.20500 BGN
10000 PLN4,502.41000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Polish Zloty
1 BGN2.22103 PLN
5 BGN11.10515 PLN
10 BGN22.21030 PLN
20 BGN44.42060 PLN
50 BGN111.05150 PLN
100 BGN222.10300 PLN
250 BGN555.25750 PLN
500 BGN1,110.51500 PLN
1000 BGN2,221.03000 PLN
2000 BGN4,442.06000 PLN
5000 BGN11,105.15000 PLN
10000 BGN22,210.30000 PLN