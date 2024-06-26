Swedish kronor to Bulgarian levs today

Convert SEK to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
173.10 bgn

kr1.000 SEK = лв0.1731 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
1 USD10.9370.7926.98610.68583.5651.3714.043
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.2221.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81613.484105.4551.735.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9620.1960.579

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bulgarian Lev
1 SEK0.17310 BGN
5 SEK0.86548 BGN
10 SEK1.73096 BGN
20 SEK3.46192 BGN
50 SEK8.65480 BGN
100 SEK17.30960 BGN
250 SEK43.27400 BGN
500 SEK86.54800 BGN
1000 SEK173.09600 BGN
2000 SEK346.19200 BGN
5000 SEK865.48000 BGN
10000 SEK1,730.96000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swedish Krona
1 BGN5.77713 SEK
5 BGN28.88565 SEK
10 BGN57.77130 SEK
20 BGN115.54260 SEK
50 BGN288.85650 SEK
100 BGN577.71300 SEK
250 BGN1,444.28250 SEK
500 BGN2,888.56500 SEK
1000 BGN5,777.13000 SEK
2000 BGN11,554.26000 SEK
5000 BGN28,885.65000 SEK
10000 BGN57,771.30000 SEK