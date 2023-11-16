Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CHF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
2027.36 bgn

1.00000 CHF = 2.02736 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
1 EUR10.87491.088690.60711.496771.677350.9646518.7773
1 GBP1.1429911.2443103.5661.710851.917261.1025821.4629
1 USD0.91860.803665183.23271.374951.540830.886217.249
1 INR0.01103670.009655640.012014510.01651930.01851230.01064730.207238

How to convert Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.02736 BGN
5 CHF10.13680 BGN
10 CHF20.27360 BGN
20 CHF40.54720 BGN
50 CHF101.36800 BGN
100 CHF202.73600 BGN
250 CHF506.84000 BGN
500 CHF1013.68000 BGN
1000 CHF2027.36000 BGN
2000 CHF4054.72000 BGN
5000 CHF10136.80000 BGN
10000 CHF20273.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49325 CHF
5 BGN2.46625 CHF
10 BGN4.93251 CHF
20 BGN9.86502 CHF
50 BGN24.66255 CHF
100 BGN49.32510 CHF
250 BGN123.31275 CHF
500 BGN246.62550 CHF
1000 BGN493.25100 CHF
2000 BGN986.50200 CHF
5000 BGN2466.25500 CHF
10000 BGN4932.51000 CHF