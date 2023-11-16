Chinese yuan rmb to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CNY to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
248.55 bgn

1.00000 CNY = 0.24855 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874051.086590.41091.494641.676570.964518.7177
1 GBP1.144111.24305103.4381.711.918141.1034821.4146
1 USD0.92040.804473183.2131.375651.543090.887717.2275
1 INR0.01106060.009667630.012017410.01653170.01854390.01066780.207029

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.24855 BGN
5 CNY1.24273 BGN
10 CNY2.48547 BGN
20 CNY4.97094 BGN
50 CNY12.42735 BGN
100 CNY24.85470 BGN
250 CNY62.13675 BGN
500 CNY124.27350 BGN
1000 CNY248.54700 BGN
2000 CNY497.09400 BGN
5000 CNY1242.73500 BGN
10000 CNY2485.47000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN4.02339 CNY
5 BGN20.11695 CNY
10 BGN40.23390 CNY
20 BGN80.46780 CNY
50 BGN201.16950 CNY
100 BGN402.33900 CNY
250 BGN1005.84750 CNY
500 BGN2011.69500 CNY
1000 BGN4023.39000 CNY
2000 BGN8046.78000 CNY
5000 BGN20116.95000 CNY
10000 BGN40233.90000 CNY