250 Chinese yuan rmb to Bulgarian levs

Convert CNY to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 cny
63.40 bgn

1.00000 CNY = 0.25359 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.25359 BGN
5 CNY1.26795 BGN
10 CNY2.53590 BGN
20 CNY5.07180 BGN
50 CNY12.67950 BGN
100 CNY25.35900 BGN
250 CNY63.39750 BGN
500 CNY126.79500 BGN
1000 CNY253.59000 BGN
2000 CNY507.18000 BGN
5000 CNY1267.95000 BGN
10000 CNY2535.90000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN3.94338 CNY
5 BGN19.71690 CNY
10 BGN39.43380 CNY
20 BGN78.86760 CNY
50 BGN197.16900 CNY
100 BGN394.33800 CNY
250 BGN985.84500 CNY
500 BGN1971.69000 CNY
1000 BGN3943.38000 CNY
2000 BGN7886.76000 CNY
5000 BGN19716.90000 CNY
10000 BGN39433.80000 CNY