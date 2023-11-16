British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs today

Convert GBP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
2236.73 bgn

1.00000 GBP = 2.23673 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.087590.5211.494991.678760.96518.7822
1 GBP1.1437111.2437103.5231.709711.919881.1036821.4799
1 USD0.919550.804052183.23771.37471.543690.887417.271
1 INR0.01104720.009659710.012013810.01651540.01854550.0106610.20749

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.23673 BGN
5 GBP11.18365 BGN
10 GBP22.36730 BGN
20 GBP44.73460 BGN
50 GBP111.83650 BGN
100 GBP223.67300 BGN
250 GBP559.18250 BGN
500 GBP1118.36500 BGN
1000 GBP2236.73000 BGN
2000 GBP4473.46000 BGN
5000 GBP11183.65000 BGN
10000 GBP22367.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.44708 GBP
5 BGN2.23541 GBP
10 BGN4.47081 GBP
20 BGN8.94162 GBP
50 BGN22.35405 GBP
100 BGN44.70810 GBP
250 BGN111.77025 GBP
500 BGN223.54050 GBP
1000 BGN447.08100 GBP
2000 BGN894.16200 GBP
5000 BGN2235.40500 GBP
10000 BGN4470.81000 GBP