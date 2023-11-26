100 Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling

Convert BGN to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 bgn
44.38 gbp

1.00000 BGN = 0.44382 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.44382 GBP
5 BGN2.21909 GBP
10 BGN4.43817 GBP
20 BGN8.87634 GBP
50 BGN22.19085 GBP
100 BGN44.38170 GBP
250 BGN110.95425 GBP
500 BGN221.90850 GBP
1000 BGN443.81700 GBP
2000 BGN887.63400 GBP
5000 BGN2219.08500 GBP
10000 BGN4438.17000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.25318 BGN
5 GBP11.26590 BGN
10 GBP22.53180 BGN
20 GBP45.06360 BGN
50 GBP112.65900 BGN
100 GBP225.31800 BGN
250 GBP563.29500 BGN
500 GBP1126.59000 BGN
1000 GBP2253.18000 BGN
2000 GBP4506.36000 BGN
5000 GBP11265.90000 BGN
10000 GBP22531.80000 BGN