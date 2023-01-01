Indian rupees to Bulgarian levs today

Convert INR to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
216.09 bgn

1.00000 INR = 0.02161 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874151.087690.51161.495341.677490.964718.79
1 GBP1.1439711.24415103.541.710581.918951.1035921.4947
1 USD0.919450.803762183.22141.37491.542380.8869517.2766
1 INR0.01104830.009658110.012016110.0165210.01853340.01065770.207598

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 INR0.02161 BGN
5 INR0.10804 BGN
10 INR0.21609 BGN
20 INR0.43217 BGN
50 INR1.08043 BGN
100 INR2.16086 BGN
250 INR5.40215 BGN
500 INR10.80430 BGN
1000 INR21.60860 BGN
2000 INR43.21720 BGN
5000 INR108.04300 BGN
10000 INR216.08600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indian Rupee
1 BGN46.27780 INR
5 BGN231.38900 INR
10 BGN462.77800 INR
20 BGN925.55600 INR
50 BGN2313.89000 INR
100 BGN4627.78000 INR
250 BGN11569.45000 INR
500 BGN23138.90000 INR
1000 BGN46277.80000 INR
2000 BGN92555.60000 INR
5000 BGN231389.00000 INR
10000 BGN462778.00000 INR