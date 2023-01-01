Indian rupees to Australian dollars today

Convert INR to AUD at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
185.32 aud

1.00000 INR = 0.01853 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.374750.919453.672950.8037291.54226287.251.34645
1 CAD0.72740510.6687862.671720.5846371.12185208.9470.979414
1 EUR1.087651.4952513.994880.874251.67744312.4271.46447
1 AED0.2722610.374290.2503210.2188240.41989678.20690.366585

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 INR0.01853 AUD
5 INR0.09266 AUD
10 INR0.18532 AUD
20 INR0.37064 AUD
50 INR0.92660 AUD
100 INR1.85319 AUD
250 INR4.63298 AUD
500 INR9.26595 AUD
1000 INR18.53190 AUD
2000 INR37.06380 AUD
5000 INR92.65950 AUD
10000 INR185.31900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 AUD53.96110 INR
5 AUD269.80550 INR
10 AUD539.61100 INR
20 AUD1079.22200 INR
50 AUD2698.05500 INR
100 AUD5396.11000 INR
250 AUD13490.27500 INR
500 AUD26980.55000 INR
1000 AUD53961.10000 INR
2000 AUD107922.20000 INR
5000 AUD269805.50000 INR
10000 AUD539611.00000 INR