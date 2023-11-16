Euros to British pounds sterling today

Convert EUR to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
874.55 gbp

1.00000 EUR = 0.87455 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874551.087590.52241.495481.678760.96518.7808
1 GBP1.1434511.2434103.4991.709861.919421.1034221.4731
1 USD0.919550.804246183.2391.375151.543690.8872517.2697
1 INR0.0110470.009661890.012013610.01652050.01854520.01065910.207471

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.87455 GBP
5 EUR4.37275 GBP
10 EUR8.74550 GBP
20 EUR17.49100 GBP
50 EUR43.72750 GBP
100 EUR87.45500 GBP
250 EUR218.63750 GBP
500 EUR437.27500 GBP
1000 EUR874.55000 GBP
2000 EUR1749.10000 GBP
5000 EUR4372.75000 GBP
10000 EUR8745.50000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.14345 EUR
5 GBP5.71725 EUR
10 GBP11.43450 EUR
20 GBP22.86900 EUR
50 GBP57.17250 EUR
100 GBP114.34500 EUR
250 GBP285.86250 EUR
500 GBP571.72500 EUR
1000 GBP1143.45000 EUR
2000 GBP2286.90000 EUR
5000 GBP5717.25000 EUR
10000 GBP11434.50000 EUR