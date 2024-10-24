Polish zloty to British pounds sterling today

Convert PLN to GBP at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = £0.1916 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 PLN to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19590.2001
Low0.19160.1916
Average0.19430.1965
Change-2.21%-2.93%
View full history

1 PLN to GBP stats

The performance of PLN to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1959 and a 30 day low of 0.1916. This means the 30 day average was 0.1943. The change for PLN to GBP was -2.21.

The performance of PLN to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2001 and a 90 day low of 0.1916. This means the 90 day average was 0.1965. The change for PLN to GBP was -2.93.

Track market ratesView PLN to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0660.8651,379.2310.94123.347
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7960.9351,489.6411.81725.217
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1051.1231,790.0314.230.302
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / British Pound Sterling
1 PLN0.19157 GBP
5 PLN0.95784 GBP
10 PLN1.91568 GBP
20 PLN3.83136 GBP
50 PLN9.57840 GBP
100 PLN19.15680 GBP
250 PLN47.89200 GBP
500 PLN95.78400 GBP
1000 PLN191.56800 GBP
2000 PLN383.13600 GBP
5000 PLN957.84000 GBP
10000 PLN1,915.68000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Polish Zloty
1 GBP5.22008 PLN
5 GBP26.10040 PLN
10 GBP52.20080 PLN
20 GBP104.40160 PLN
50 GBP261.00400 PLN
100 GBP522.00800 PLN
250 GBP1,305.02000 PLN
500 GBP2,610.04000 PLN
1000 GBP5,220.08000 PLN
2000 GBP10,440.16000 PLN
5000 GBP26,100.40000 PLN
10000 GBP52,200.80000 PLN