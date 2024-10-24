Polish zloty to South Korean wons today

Convert PLN to KRW at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₩343.0 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
PLN to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 PLN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High348.7550351.6880
Low340.7850340.7850
Average343.6557345.6975
Change-1.64%-2.46%
1 PLN to KRW stats

The performance of PLN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 348.7550 and a 30 day low of 340.7850. This means the 30 day average was 343.6557. The change for PLN to KRW was -1.64.

The performance of PLN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 351.6880 and a 90 day low of 340.7850. This means the 90 day average was 345.6975. The change for PLN to KRW was -2.46.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South Korean Won
1 PLN343.04400 KRW
5 PLN1,715.22000 KRW
10 PLN3,430.44000 KRW
20 PLN6,860.88000 KRW
50 PLN17,152.20000 KRW
100 PLN34,304.40000 KRW
250 PLN85,761.00000 KRW
500 PLN171,522.00000 KRW
1000 PLN343,044.00000 KRW
2000 PLN686,088.00000 KRW
5000 PLN1,715,220.00000 KRW
10000 PLN3,430,440.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Polish Zloty
1 KRW0.00292 PLN
5 KRW0.01458 PLN
10 KRW0.02915 PLN
20 KRW0.05830 PLN
50 KRW0.14575 PLN
100 KRW0.29151 PLN
250 KRW0.72877 PLN
500 KRW1.45754 PLN
1000 KRW2.91508 PLN
2000 KRW5.83016 PLN
5000 KRW14.57540 PLN
10000 KRW29.15080 PLN
20000 KRW58.30160 PLN
30000 KRW87.45240 PLN
40000 KRW116.60320 PLN
50000 KRW145.75400 PLN