1.00000 KRW = 0.00304 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
How to convert South Korean wons to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Polish Zloty
1 KRW0.00304 PLN
5 KRW0.01519 PLN
10 KRW0.03038 PLN
20 KRW0.06075 PLN
50 KRW0.15188 PLN
100 KRW0.30376 PLN
250 KRW0.75940 PLN
500 KRW1.51880 PLN
1000 KRW3.03759 PLN
2000 KRW6.07518 PLN
5000 KRW15.18795 PLN
10000 KRW30.37590 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South Korean Won
1 PLN329.20800 KRW
5 PLN1646.04000 KRW
10 PLN3292.08000 KRW
20 PLN6584.16000 KRW
50 PLN16460.40000 KRW
100 PLN32920.80000 KRW
250 PLN82302.00000 KRW
500 PLN164604.00000 KRW
1000 PLN329208.00000 KRW
2000 PLN658416.00000 KRW
5000 PLN1646040.00000 KRW
10000 PLN3292080.00000 KRW