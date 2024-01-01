South Korean wons to Australian dollars today

Convert KRW to AUD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = A$0.001092 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 KRW to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change-0.39%-1.17%
View full history

1 KRW to AUD stats

The performance of KRW to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for KRW to AUD was -0.39.

The performance of KRW to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for KRW to AUD was -1.17.

Track market ratesView KRW to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.510.77484.0771.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6051.4267.684
1 CAD0.7220.6711.0910.55960.7380.9565.151
1 AUD0.6620.6150.91710.51355.6970.8774.723

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Australian Dollar
1 KRW0.00109 AUD
5 KRW0.00546 AUD
10 KRW0.01092 AUD
20 KRW0.02185 AUD
50 KRW0.05462 AUD
100 KRW0.10924 AUD
250 KRW0.27311 AUD
500 KRW0.54622 AUD
1000 KRW1.09243 AUD
2000 KRW2.18486 AUD
5000 KRW5.46215 AUD
10000 KRW10.92430 AUD
20000 KRW21.84860 AUD
30000 KRW32.77290 AUD
40000 KRW43.69720 AUD
50000 KRW54.62150 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 AUD915.39300 KRW
5 AUD4,576.96500 KRW
10 AUD9,153.93000 KRW
20 AUD18,307.86000 KRW
50 AUD45,769.65000 KRW
100 AUD91,539.30000 KRW
250 AUD228,848.25000 KRW
500 AUD457,696.50000 KRW
1000 AUD915,393.00000 KRW
2000 AUD1,830,786.00000 KRW
5000 AUD4,576,965.00000 KRW
10000 AUD9,153,930.00000 KRW