South Korean wons to Australian dollars today

Convert KRW to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
1.09 aud

₩1.000 KRW = A$0.001086 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change-0.11%-4.52%
1 KRW to AUD stats

The performance of KRW to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for KRW to AUD was -0.11.

The performance of KRW to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for KRW to AUD was -4.52.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Australian Dollar
1 KRW0,00109 AUD
5 KRW0,00543 AUD
10 KRW0,01086 AUD
20 KRW0,02171 AUD
50 KRW0,05428 AUD
100 KRW0,10855 AUD
250 KRW0,27138 AUD
500 KRW0,54275 AUD
1000 KRW1,08550 AUD
2000 KRW2,17100 AUD
5000 KRW5,42750 AUD
10000 KRW10,85500 AUD
20000 KRW21,71000 AUD
30000 KRW32,56500 AUD
40000 KRW43,42000 AUD
50000 KRW54,27500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 AUD921,23400 KRW
5 AUD4.606,17000 KRW
10 AUD9.212,34000 KRW
20 AUD18.424,68000 KRW
50 AUD46.061,70000 KRW
100 AUD92.123,40000 KRW
250 AUD230.308,50000 KRW
500 AUD460.617,00000 KRW
1000 AUD921.234,00000 KRW
2000 AUD1.842.468,00000 KRW
5000 AUD4.606.170,00000 KRW
10000 AUD9.212.340,00000 KRW